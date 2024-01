ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Rain that fell across Atyrau region and drop in air temperature left the roads freezing hard.



All streets are ice-locked. About 200 road workers, 12 street flushers, six tractors and two sand sprayers are sent to deicing, the city administration's press service said.



As earlier reported in the morning, the Atyrau-Astrakhan, Atyrau-Aktau towards Beineu icy highways have been already closed.