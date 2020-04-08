  • kz
    Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan April 8

    07:35, 08 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Heavy precipitation is expected across the republic, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Fog, sleet, snowstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    15-20 mps wind with the gusts of 23-28 mps are forecast for Pavlodar region.

    Fog, ice slick and rude wind of 15–20 mps gusting to 23–28 mps will rule the day in Kostanay region.

    Dust storm, fog, 15-20 mps wind are predicted for Kyzylorda region.

    Dense fog patches, strong wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions.

    Strong wind of 15-20 mps is also expected in Aktobe, Almaty and Atyrau regions.

    Fog will blanket some parts of Zhambyl region.

