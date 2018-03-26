Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on March 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather and heavy precipitation are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, icy conditions on roads, blizzard, and stiff wind are expected in some parts of the country. Thunderstorm may hit southern Kazakhstan.



East Kazakhstan region: wind with gusts up to 15-20 and even 23-30 mps, blowing snow, fog, and icy conditions of roads.



Akmola region: fog, blowing snow, icy conditions of roads, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps.



Pavlodar region: fog, icy conditions of roads, blowing snow, wind with gusts up to 15-20 and even 23-28 mps.



North Kazakhstan region: wind with gusts up to 15-20 and even 23-28 mps, patchy fog, and blowing snow.



Kostanay and Karaganda regions: fog, icy conditions of roads, blowing snow, and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps.



Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions: wind with gusts up to 15-20 and even 23-28 mps, and thunderstorm.



Kyzylorda region: thunderstorm, and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps.



Almaty region: wind with gusts up to 15-20 and even 23-28 mps.



Mangistau region: patchy fog and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps.



Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.