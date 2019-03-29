Heavy precipitation, hail forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most regions of Kazakhstan will be hit by precipitation on Friday. Sunny weather is expected in south-eastern parts only, Kazhydromet says. Fog and ice slick, gusting wind are predicted as well. Heavy precipitation, thunderstorm and hail squall are possible in the south.

Fog and black ice as well as gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 25mps, are expected in North Kazakhstan region.



Fog, dust storm and strong wind up to 15-20mps will hit Kyzylorda region. Hail is possible there.



Thunderstorm, strong wind up to 15-20mps and hail are predicted in Turkestan, Zhambyl regions. Fog will descend on Zhambyl region.



Fog and strong wind up to 15-20mps are forecast for Akmola, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions. Black ice is expected in Kostanay region.



Wind speed in East Kazakhstan region, in the daytime in Aktobe region and in the area of Lake Zhalanshkol of Almaty region will increase to 15-20mps.

Fog will cover parts of Pavlodar, Mangistau, and West Kazakhstan regions. Black ice is forecast in West Kazakhstan region at night.