Heavy precipitation in store for some parts of Kazakhstan Feb 2-4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have released the weather forecast for the upcoming three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, a cyclone moving from the west to the east of Kazakhstan will bring heavy precipitation.

Mets predict that a mix of rains and snow will douse eastern Kazakhstan. Ice slick, blizzard, and gusty wind will come along.

The weather forecast states that temperature is forecast to rise in the north of the country.

Sunny weather without precipitation is expected in southern Kazakhstan.