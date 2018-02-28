  • kz
    Heavy precipitation may cause flooding in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    16:41, 28 February 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's meteorologists predict that heavy precipitation will douse southeastern Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    "Heavy precipitation (snowfall) is expected in Zhambyl and Almaty regions. It may cause snow melting and flood hazard in non-mountainous terrains and mountainous rivers there. The water level is likely to rise and cause flooding in the regions," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Almaty region Kazhydromet Regions Zhambyl region Weather in Kazakhstan
