    Heavy precipitation, temperature fluctuations in store for Kazakhstan

    12:46, 05 February 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation is forecast for northern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    A cyclone from the Atlantic region will determine the weather conditions in Kazakhstan on February 6-8. It will bring precipitation, particularly a mix of rain and snow, blizzard, and ice slick, to the northern part of the country.

    Chances of foggy conditions will be high countrywide. Temperature is expected to fluctuate in all parts of Kazakhstan due to an anticyclone over Turkmenistan.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
