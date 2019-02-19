Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist across Kazakhstan today, February 19. Heavy precipitation is expected in the south of the country. Parts of the country will see fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, black ice, stiff wind, and gusts of wind of 15-20 mps, and even 25 mps, are forecast for Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.



Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan regions will observe foggy and slippery conditions as well as 15-23mps wind.



Wind will gust up to 15-22 mps, and even 25 mps, in Atyrau, Aktobe, and East Kazakhstan regions. Blowing snow, fog, and black ice are expected in those regions as well.



Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions will brace for gusty wind. Fog and black ice will linger there.



Blizzard, icy conditions on roads, and wind with gusts of 17-22 mps are in store for Mangistau region.



Fog and black ice are forecast for Almaty region.