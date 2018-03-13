Heavy precipitation to douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation on Tuesday, March 13, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Inclement weather with heavy precipitation is expected across the country. Chances of precipitation will be very high in the south. Fog will blanket most territory of Kazakhstan. Icy conditions on roads, blizzard and stiff wind will be observed in some parts of the country.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.



Parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.



Icy conditions will persist on the roads of East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions.



Blizzard is forecast for East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.