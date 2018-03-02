Heavy precipitation to douse S Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday, March 2. Chances of precipitation are forecast for some parts of the country. Heavy precipitation is expected in the south and the east, fine weather will settle only in the west and north-west. Patches of fog, black ice, stiff wind, including blizzard in the north and east, will be observed in Kazakhstan.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.



Karaganda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Blizzard may hit East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.



Icy conditions will persist on the roads in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Kyzylorda regions.