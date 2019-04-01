Heavy rain and strong wind forecast for Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather front is to cause today precipitations across the greater part of Kazakhstan. Heavy rain is to hit the country's south accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s, 30 m/s is expected to batter Zhambyl region today.

Thunderstorms, fog, hail, and increase of wind up to 23-28 m/s in the night are forecast for Turkestan region.



Kyzylorda region is set to face fog, storm, hail and strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.



Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda, Akmola and Pavlodar regions are to observe fog and wind on Monday.



Today patches of fog are predicted to blanket Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.