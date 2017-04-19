Heavy rain and temperature lowering expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For most of the country Kazhydromet specialists forecast rains which will be heavy in several regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the preliminary forecast, from April 21 to 24 the passage of active cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will cause rains in most of the territory and heavy rainfall and further temperature lowering in such regions as West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Almaty and Zhambyl regions", Director of Kazhydromet Marina Shimdt told a briefing.

She says that in the west of Kazakhstan the temperature will go down to -3... +2 degrees Centigrade at night and to +10... +15 during the day. The north, the centre and the east expect -3... +2 in the night-time and +5... +13 during daylight hours. As to the south and southwest, it will decline down to +3... +8 at night and to +18... +23.

"Then, warm air masses moving from the south of Central Asia will bring another wave of warmth. The rise in daytime temperatures will be up to +18...+23 in the north of the country and up to +20...+28 degrees in the south. But the warmth will not be long as another cycle in late April will again cause rainfall almost all over the country with further temperature lowering", Shmidt added.