Heavy rain causes deadly road accident in E Kazakhstan

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Four people were killed in a road accident in East Kazakhstan region on Friday evening, Kazinform reports.

The tragic accident happened on the Omsk-Maikapchagai highway, 50km of Semey city due to heavy rain. Three adults and one teenager were killed as a result of the head-on collision of the Toyota Land Cruiser 100 and VAZ 21015.

The police confirmed that the driver and passengers of the VAZ vehicle are the victims of the car crash.

The police are investing the road accident.