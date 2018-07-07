Heavy rain continues to batter China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Heavy rain this week battered several provinces in China, affecting tens of thousands of people and causing heavy economic losses.

Heavy downpours since Wednesday and ensuing floods have affected quarter of a million people in east China's Anhui Province, Xinhua reports.

The floods damaged 12,000 hectares of crops and nearly 400 houses, causing estimated losses of 128 million yuan (19 million U.S. dollars).

In neighboring Jiangxi Province, torrential rain since Thursday night forced relocation of 16,000 people in the cities of Jingdezhen and Shangrao.

In southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a landslide buried a section of a railway line early Friday, disrupting more than a dozen trains.

In neighboring Sichuan Province, the meteorological station warned of mountain torrents that might affect 100,000 people.

Central China's Hunan Province has evacuated about 1,500 people and issued an alert for floods Thursday evening. The rain is expected to last till this weekend.