Heavy rain kills 93 in four days

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Heavy rain has killed 93 people in 11 Chinese provincial regions in four days, leaving another 19 missing.

Continuous rainfall since June 30 has destroyed 22,000 houses and forced 726,000 to relocate in provinces including Jiangsu, Hubei, Henan and Sichuan, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Monday.

Floods have also damaged crops, roads, telecommunication and electricity facilities, stopping traffic and delaying trains in some regions, it said.

Authorities estimated an economic loss of 20.43 billion yuan (3 bln U.S. dollars).

Kazinform refers to Xinhuanet.com