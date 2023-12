PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Almost 40 houses were flooded as a result of heavy rainfall in villages near Petropavlovsk city in North Kazakhstan region over the weekend.

According to reports, rainwater damaged 37 houses on July 18-19 in the villages of Rabochiy, Benzostroy, Podgora and Kopay. Dozens of rescuers worked for hours on end to evacuate people from the flooded houses.