Heavy rainfall, strong winds continue after typhoon sweeps Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Heavy rainfall and strong winds continued in parts of Japan on Friday as a powerful typhoon lingered over the Sea of Japan after ripping through the western part of the country the previous day, triggering landslide and flood warnings, Kyodo reports.

Typhoon Krosa, which left three people dead and dozensinjured, also forced around 1,700 passengers to stay overnight at Kansaiairport in Osaka, where 232 domestic and international flights were canceled.

The body of Noriyuki Kumabuchi, 71, was found around8:40 a.m. Friday after he was swept away while fishing the previous night in ariver in Kamigori, Hyogo Prefecture.

The body of 11-year-old Neneko Mori was found on theseabed about 120 meters off Shimoda in the central Japan prefecture ofShizuoka, about six hours after she was swept away at around 11:30 a.m. withher elder sister, who managed to reach the shore.

The typhoon, with an atmospheric pressure of 980hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour,was moving northeast at a speed of 35 kph around 230 km west of Okushiri Islandin the northernmost main island of Hokkaido as of 6 p.m. Friday, according tothe Japan Meteorological Agency.

The season's 10th typhoon is expected to be downgradedto an extratropical cyclone by early Saturday, traveling northeast in the Seaof Japan close to Hokkaido, the agency said.

In addition to heavy rain, the typhoon caused hightemperatures in a phenomenon known as a foehn wind, in which moist air becomeswarm and dry after crossing a mountain and blows down on the lee side.

In Nikaho in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, themercury shot up to 36.5 C at 6:18 a.m., while in the city of Itoigawa, NiigataPrefecture, Thursday's low was 31.3 C, a record high for a minimum temperaturein the country.

At the Kansai airport terminal building, passengersformed long lines for drinking water and sleeping bags that were distributedfor free.

The operator of the main international air gateway inwestern Japan had stocked items such as water and blankets for 12,000 peopleafter a powerful typhoon in September last year left about 8,000 peoplestranded.

Strong winds triggered by Typhoon Jebi caused a tankervessel to crash into the sole bridge connecting the airport on a manmade islandto the mainland.

«We didn't have enough money to stay in a hotel,so it was a relief to be given a sleeping bag,» said Seiya Kurokawa, a20-year-old university student who was scheduled to travel to Thailand.

The weather agency forecast 200 millimeters of rain inHokkaido in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Saturday. Hokkaido is also expected tosee gusts of 126 kph, while the Tohoku region will see gusts of 108 kph, theagency said.