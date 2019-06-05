Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hail forecast in Kazakhstan June 5
Gusty wind up to 15-20mps, squall and hail are forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Zhambyl regions. Fog will descend in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.
Wind speed in East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps. Squall and hail are possible in the daytime.
A 15-20mps wind will hit Turkestan, Almaty, Kostanay, Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions in the daytime. Squall is forecast in Turkestan region.
Dust storm, gusty wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes increasing to 23mps, will batter Kyzylorda region.
Fog will blanket Mangistau region at night and in the morning, with wind speed to rise to 15-20mps. Fervent heat is forecast there as well.
Extremely high fire risk persists in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions.