Heavy rainfall to batter Turkestan rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

The town of Kokshetau will wake up tomorrow to a foggy morning and icy roads. A strong wind will batter during the day. Chances of storm are high.

On February 26 a high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will sweep through Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and wild wind up to 23-28m/s are expected tomorrow to batter Turkestan region.

Shymkent will also face a downpour accompanied by a wind gusting up to 25 m/s.