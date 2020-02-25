  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Heavy rainfall to batter Turkestan rgn

    18:13, 25 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    The town of Kokshetau will wake up tomorrow to a foggy morning and icy roads. A strong wind will batter during the day. Chances of storm are high.

    On February 26 a high wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will sweep through Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.

    Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and wild wind up to 23-28m/s are expected tomorrow to batter Turkestan region.

    Shymkent will also face a downpour accompanied by a wind gusting up to 25 m/s.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!