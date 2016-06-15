Heavy rainfall to strike southern Kazakhstan in coming three days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rains will hit southern parts of Kazakhstan in the coming three days, while western regions will suffer from regular heatwave.

According to Kazhydromet, significant change in weather is observed in southern and south-eastern regions of the country, caused by “a meeting” of warm air mass from the south and cold and wet mass from the northern regions of Western Siberia. Such combination of air mass will result in development of cumulonimbus clouds, which in turn will cause heavy rainfall, especially in mountainous and piedmont areas. Hail and long-awaited mercury decrease are expected there.

Meanwhile, other regions, except for western Kazakhstan, will be hit by short-term rains and thunderstorms. Slight decrease in temperature is forecast too. Tropical air is presently coming to the country, as a result of which the mercury will rise to +33+41 ºС in the nearest three days.