Heavy rains to douse southern regions Mar 31
According to Kazhydromet, foggy and windy weather (19-24 m per s) is predicted for Zhambyl region.
Fog will blanket Kostanay region too. Black ice is expected there, and gusts of wind will rise to 15-20 m per s.
Thunderstorms will hit South Kazakhstan region, where wind speed will increase up to 15- 20 m per s.
Foggy weather is forecast also for Almaty and Karaganda regions with gusts of wind to reach up to 15-20 m per s at night.
Fog is predicted for Akmola region in the morning with black ice to leave slippery roads. In the daytime, wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s.
Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.
Fog, black ice and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected in the North Kazakhstan region.
Fog will also blanket Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.