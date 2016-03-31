Heavy rains to douse southern regions Mar 31

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, fog, black ice and stiff wind are forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan March 31. Heavy rains will strike southern parts of the country. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather this day.

According to Kazhydromet, foggy and windy weather (19-24 m per s) is predicted for Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region too. Black ice is expected there, and gusts of wind will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Thunderstorms will hit South Kazakhstan region, where wind speed will increase up to 15- 20 m per s.

Foggy weather is forecast also for Almaty and Karaganda regions with gusts of wind to reach up to 15-20 m per s at night.

Fog is predicted for Akmola region in the morning with black ice to leave slippery roads. In the daytime, wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog, black ice and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected in the North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will also blanket Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.