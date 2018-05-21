Heavy rains to fall in 2 rgns of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued today for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Flooding and slope runoff are forecast for East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions on May 23 due to heavy rainfalls.



Thunderstorms and increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s are expected all day long on May 22 in Kostanay region.



Thunderstorms are expected to hit Kyzylorda region May 22-23, north-east wind gusting 15-20 m/s and dust storms are projected for May 22-24.