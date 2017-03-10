Heavy security in Seoul for impeachment ruling

SEOUL. KAZINFORM A large contingent of police officers were deployed around the Constitutional Court on Friday and the presidential office in Seoul as the court ruling on the impeachment of President Park Geun-Hye was handed down, EFE reports.

Some 21,600 officers cordoned off the South Korean Constitutional court, the Blue House (the Presidential office) and othergovernment agencies in the center of the capital as several demonstrations for and against Park were being held throughout the day.



According to Yonhap news agency, two Park's supporters died after being injured in an outdoor pro-President rally.



Police said they are investigating the details of the incidents.



Earlier in the day, the court ruled to permanently oust Park from her office.