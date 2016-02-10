Heavy snow cancels flights, causes about 100 road accidents in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - About 100 road accidents occurred in Almaty city within 24 hours due to heavy snowfall, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city's Department of Internal Affairs.

It bears to remind that heavy snowfall begun in Almaty the day before. Seven flights have been canceled at the Almaty International Airport.

As of 12 pm 96 traffic accidents are registered in the city. But there were no serious injuries, noted the official representative of the city's Department of Internal Affairs Saltanat Azirbek.

Forecaster reported on 25 cm of snow in the suburbs and 15 cm of snow in the city.

Snow removal procedures involve 668 units of equipment and 910 road workers.

However, "Kazhydromet" reports that snowfall will continue throughout the day.