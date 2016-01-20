Heavy snow expected in Kazakhstan within the next days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is on severe weather alert with heavy snow, savage storms and low temperatures expected within the next days, Kazinform has learnt from RSE "Kazhydromet".

Thus, the western part of the country will be under the influence of the southern cyclone with large reserves of heat and moisture.

In the coming days warm atmospheric fronts will move to the east. They are expected to increase air temperature and cause bad weather in the form of snowfall, blizzards, and strong winds of 15-20 mps with gusts of up to 25 mps.

However, on January 21-22 in the central part of the country the weather will be frosty.