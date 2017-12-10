  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Heavy snow falls in Astana

    11:28, 10 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Long overdue snow finally fell in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Heavy snowfall began overnight. Municipal services started clearing roads and sidewalks immediately.


    It is reported that several flights were delayed or canceled at Astana International.

    According to the mayor, all city services are working to ensure normal movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

    Some congestion is possible due to snow removal equipment on the roads.




    According to Kazhydromet, it will be -3 -5 and cloudy today in Astana. Temperatures are expected to fall to -7 ...- 9 overnight.


     

    Tags:
    Air Astana Astana Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!