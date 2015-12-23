Heavy snow forecast for Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snow cleaning works in Astana have involved 2433 workers and 1124 municipal snow removing equipment.

According to the press service of city's administration office, since the beginning of the year 561,171 cubic meters of snow have been sent to the snow dump of Astana city. On 22-23 Dec forecasters reported on 2.9 mm of snowfall in the city. Overall, since December 1, 11.4 mm of snowfall were in the capital while a monthly rate is 22 mm. According to forecasts, black ice, cloudy weather, snow, blizzard and southwestern wind of 18-23 mps is expected in Astana today. Daytime temperature will be +2, 0°C, at night - 4 -6°C. Tomorrow, December 24 snowfall will hit Astana city. Strong southwest wind will blow with the strength of 9-14 mps with gusts of 15-20 mps. Daytime temperature will range from 0 to + 2°C, nighttime temperature - 0 to -2°C. Cloudy weather is predicted for Astana on Friday. Air temperature will be 0 -2°C, nighttime -2 -4°C.