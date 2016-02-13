Heavy snow to hit Kazakhstan Feb 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blowing snow, fog, ice slick and strong wind is expected across the country.

According to RSE "Kazhydromet", fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps will hit South-Kazakhstan region.

Snowstorm, strong wind and fog are predicted for East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions of the country.

In Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region wind will strengthen to 18-23 mps.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Mangystau, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions.