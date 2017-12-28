Heavy snow to pummel Kazakhstan on Dec 28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, announced that the country will be pummeled with heavy snow on Thursday (December 28).

Blizzard, black ice, fog and gusty wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan. Only southern and southwestern parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation.



Gusts of 15-20 mps will blow through East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-25 mps in East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions should brace for blizzard.



Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, some parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.



Icy conditions will persist on the roads in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.