Heavy snowfall and blizzard to batter most Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan for November 29, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy snowfall and ground blizzard are expected to batter East Kazakhstan today with wind gusting 15-20, 25 m/s.

High wind is forecast to roll through Mangistau region.

Heavy snowfall is set to grip Akmola region on Sunday. Fog and ground blizzard are expected locally.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard, high wind.

Fog is to blanket Kyzylorda region.

It is also expected to snow in Pavlodar region. Fog and ground blizzard are in store for the region.

Kostanay region is to face today fog locally.