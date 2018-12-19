Heavy snowfall, black ice, fog predicted in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that storm will hit two regions on Kazakhstan tomorrow, December 20, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy snowfall, fog, black ice and blowing snow will hit mountainous regions of Zhambyl region tonight and tomorrow morning.



Taraz will see heavy snowfall, foggy and slippery conditions tomorrow as well.



Probability of storm is 90%.



Fog, back ice, blizzard and northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Turkestan region on December 20. Chances of storm are 90-95%.