Heavy snowfall blankets Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall unexpectedly hit the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, tonight covering the city with ‘a white blanket’, Kazinform reports.

Temperature dropped to almost 0°C in the capital as a cold front gripped some regions of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazhydromet, the national weather agency, warned that a mix of snow and rain is be expected in most regions of Kazakhstan and that heavy precipitation is highly likely in the north of the country.

The agency also released a storm warning for six regions of Kazakhstan, including Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.



