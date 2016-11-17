  • kz
    Heavy snowfall causes dozens of road accidents in Almaty city

    10:58, 17 November 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty police asks residents and guests of the city to be more careful on roads due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We kindly ask motorists and pedestrians to be careful on roads given bad weather conditions in the city. 75 road accidents were registered in Almaty city over the past 12 hours. 17 people sustained various injuries as well," the police said in a statement.

    Heavy snowfall hit Almaty at night causing massive traffic jams citywide. The Almaty city utilities worked tirelessly all night and all morning to remove snow, according to the Almaty city administration.

