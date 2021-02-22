  • kz
    Heavy snowfall, colder temperatures predicted for N Kazakhstan

    12:19, 22 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy snowfall with blizzard are heading to northern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, an active cyclone based on the cold air masses from Iceland will bring heavy snowfall with blizzard which will blanket the entire northern Kazakhstan on February 23-25.

    Due to an Arctic anticyclone temperature will plummet in the country in next three days as well.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
