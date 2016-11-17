Heavy snowfall delays flights at Almaty airport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport due to bad weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The airport delayed flights from Almaty to Aktobe and Urdzhar (East Kazakhstan region).



Flights from Astana, Shymkent, Pavlodar, Bangkok and Moscow to Almaty were delayed as well. A flight from Urdzhar was canceled.



Heavy snowfall hit Almaty city tonight. Mercury dropped to -7°C.