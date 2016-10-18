Heavy snowfall downs trees, power lines in Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall toppled over trees in many districts of Shymkent city on Tuesday. Some trees crashed down on cars of unlucky motorists parked outside. Thankfully, no casualties or injuries were reported, Kazinform has learnt from otyrar.kz.

Besides, the snowfall downed power lines in many districts of the city. Community services are still eliminating the aftermath of the snowfall.



"Heavy snowfall is expected in mountains of the region. In the upcoming days mercury will go up to +10°С at daytime and drop to -6°C at night. The snowy conditions will persist until October 25," a source at Kazhydromet told Kazinform.





