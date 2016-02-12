Heavy snowfall forecast for N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall is expected to hit northwestern and northern Kazakhstan on Friday, February 12. Ground blizzard, fog, black ice and stiff wind are forecast for some parts of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and Mangystau regions.

Fog will blanket Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Akmola regions will be hit by ground blizzard.