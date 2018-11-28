Heavy snowfall, gusting wind, intense cold forecast across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for most regions of the country, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thus, heavy snowfall is forecast for Akmola region on November 29 in the daytime with snowstorm to strike some areas. Black ice is expected as well. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-20mps at night and 25mps in some areas. In the daytime the region will be hit by gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes 25mps and 30mps in some areas. On November 30 air temperature at night will drop to -15-20°, sometimes to -25°.



The city of Astana will be hit by snowfall. Black ice and gusting wind reaching 15-20mps, sometimes 25mps are forecast as well. On November 30 nighttime air temperature will fall to -15-17°.



Cold snap will grip West Kazakhstan region on November 29, where air temperature will be around -10-15°, sometimes reaching -18°.



Snowstorm and gusting wind up to 25-30mps will strike Pavlodar region. Air temperature will be at -15-20°, sometimes -18°.



Heavy snowfall, snowstorm and black ice are forecast for Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed there will exceed 30mps in some areas. Air temperature will fall to -15-20° and to -23-28° at night in parts on December 1.



Ice slick, snow drift and gusting wind up to 18mps are expected in Aktobe region on November 29. Storm risk is estimated at 85-90%.



Gusts of wind in Kostanay region will increase to 15-20mps sometimes reaching 23mps. Fog and ice slick as well as snowstorm are forecast here too. Storm risk is estimated at 90-95%.



Fog will descend on Mangistau region on November 29.



Foggy weather is forecast for Aktau at night and in the morning on November 29. Storm risk is 90-95%.