Heavy snowfall, gusty winds forecast for Kazakhstan in next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall and bleak wind are expected in Kazakhstan in the upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Temperature fluctuations, snowfall, drifting snow, poor visibility, gusty wind and black ice are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on December 13-15," Kazhydromet said in a statement.



The weather conditions in Kazakhstan will be mostly affected by atmospheric fronts.