  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Heavy snowfall hits East Kazakhstan

    12:30, 25 September 2017
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Much of the East Kazakhstan region was affected by heavy snowfalls over the weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Precipitation in the form of rain transitioning into wet snow occurred across the whole region, including the cities of Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Ridder.

    Most of the snow fell in the mountainous areas of the region.

    According to local authorities, sudden precipitation didn't cause any significant damage or accidents as the residents were properly informed.

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet East Kazakhstan region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!