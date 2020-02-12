Heavy snowfall leaves 7 dead in northern Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM At least seven people died due to heavy snowfall and an avalanche incident in Iran's northern Gilan province, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The spokesperson for Iran's National Emergency Service, Mojtaba Khaledi, said 78 others were also injured due to extreme weather conditions and snow-related incidents across the province.

Rescue operators have been dispatched to the region to help thousands of people stranded on the roads, he added.