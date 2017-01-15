Heavy snowfall paralyzes air travel in Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 70 flights were canceled in Japan as heavy snowfall hit central and northern parts of the country this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

According to NHK TV Channel, Japan's largest airlines Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) canceled 56 flights, 17 more flights were canceled by low-cost airlines.



Train delays were observed across Japan as well.



The Japan Meteorological Agency claimed that up to 80cm of snow is expected to fall in central and eastern Japan on Sunday.