Heavy snowfall predicted in S Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for January 15, Kazinform reports.

Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog and winds with gusts of 15-20 m/s accompanied by snowstorms. Besides, it will be slippery in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.

Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s and patches of fog are also predicted in Almaty region in areas near Lake Zhalanashkol, as well as in Akmola and Kyzylorda regions.

Patchy fog is expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Mangistau regions. In addition, some areas of Pavlodar region will see snowstorms.