Heavy snowfall to blanket N Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As Kydromet reports fog, black ice, snowstorms and high wind up to 30 m/s and more, heavy precipitations and snowfall are forecast to hit today, January 27, Kazakhstan locally.

Snowstorms, black ice, wind up to 23-28 m/s, 30 m/s and more are forecast to grip Akmola and North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, regions.

Kostanay region is to brace for strong wind gusting in the nighttime 23-28 m/s with fog, black ice and snowstorms predicted locally.

Fog, black ice and wind gusts reaching 15-25 m/s are also set to batter East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

Wild wind is expected today in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau regions.