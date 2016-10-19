Heavy snowfall to hit southern regions Oct 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snow is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan October 19. Southern and south-eastern parts will be hit by heavy snowfall. Weather without precipitation is expected in western regions only. Fog, black ice, snow drift and stiff wind up to 15-23 m per s are predicted for some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket some areas in Zhambyl region. Road icing and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes to 23 m per s, is expected there too.



Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will increase to 15-20 m per s, sometimes to 23 m per s. Black ice is predicted there.



Fog will descend in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions with wind speed rising to 15-20 m per s. Black ice is expected too.



Black ice, snow storm and stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Fog, black ice, snow drift and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Kostanay region.



Almaty region will be hit by strong wind up to 15-20 m per s with fog and ice slick expected in some areas.



Fog will blanket Mangistau region too.