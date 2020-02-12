Heavy snowfalls to hit Kazakhstan Feb 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for February 12. Heavy snow and rain are forecast to hit locally today the country’s south, southwest, while the north and west are set to enjoy the weather without precipitations.

High wind up to 30 m/s is expected today in Zhambyl region with heavy rain, wet snow, fog, ground blizzard predicted in the mountainous areas during the day.

Heavy rainfall and snowfall, locally fog, black ice and strong wind gusting up to 24-29 m/s are set to batter Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Ground blizzard, fog are expected to grip on Wednesday East Kazakhstan, Almaty regions. Patches of fog are forecast to shroud Karaganda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions locally.