Heightened security measures in Brussels cost Belgium $55 mln daily

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The heightened security measures in the Belgian capital of Brussels, which were in place earlier this week due to the terror threat, cost the country 51.7 million euros (nearly $55 million) daily, local media reported.

The measures were in place from last Saturday until Thursday.

According to the VRT television channel’s Friday report, the losses of owners of restaurants and cafes were estimated to be around 22 million euro. As many as 535 Brussels enterprises lost 29.7 million for reasons such as employees being unable to work.

The channel’s calculations do not include the losses of the Brussels airport, which saw a 20-percent decrease in people passing through it, as well as the hotels which also lost revenues.

Last weekend, Belgium raised its terror alert in Brussels to the highest level over information suggesting that attacks similar to those in Paris on November 13 could be planned. The level was lowered on Thursday.

Some of the public transport in the city was not operating due to the threat. Schools, theaters, cinemas and shopping centers were also shut

Source: Sputniknews