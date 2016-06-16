Helen Mirren to appear in Fast and Furious 8

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Dame Helen Mirren has revealed she is to appear in the eighth instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, BBC News reports.

The British actress told Elle magazine she had accepted the role on condition she is allowed to do her own driving.



"I said, 'I'll be in it, but only if I'm allowed to drive'," she revealed. "We'll see how it transpires."



The 70-year-old's involvement in the project was later confirmed on the film's Twitter feed in a post headed: "It doesn't get better than this."



Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Jason Statham are also set to appear in Fast 8, which will be released in the US and UK on 14 April 2017.



The series, which began in 2001, has enjoyed huge success with its combination of fast cars, exotic locations and often outrageous action.



Furious 7, the most recent instalment, is the most successful entry to date, having made more than $1.5 billion (£1.05 billion) worldwide.



The 2015 release was tainted by tragedy when one of its stars, actor Paul Walker,was killed in a car crash towards the end of production.



Dame Helen, who was seen behind the wheel of a Land Rover while playing the title role in The Queen, told Elle she had "always rather loved driving".



"Film is a wonderful thing and it can be so many different things," the Oscar-winner went on, saying she had accepted a role in Fast 8 "for the fun of it".



Diesel was recently spotted driving with co-star Michelle Rodriguez in Havana, Cuba, one of the locations featured in the eight Fast and Furious film.