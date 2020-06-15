Helicopter carrying PM makes emergency landing

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A helicopter carrying Prime Minister Askar Mamin made an emergency landing in the city of Taraz, the press service of Kazaviaspas JSC reports.

«On June 12, a helicopter carrying Prime Minister Askar Mamin was making flying-by the Zhambyl region. The aircraft’s dashboard showed hydraulic system failure. According to the flight operation, the pilot was forced to land in Taraz», Anar Khamitova, Kazaviaspas communications specialist, told Kazinform.

According to her words, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development has established a special commission to investigate the incident. An official reason will be announced later.