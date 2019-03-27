Helicopter crashed with 13 on board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Defense Ministry has commented on the helicopter crash which occured today in Kyzylorda region.

"There were 13 people on board of the helicopter bound for Shymkent. According to preliminary data, the number of those killed and suffered is not known yet. A special commission of the Defense Ministry has left for the crash site. The Defense and Interior Ministries started investigation of the cause and circumstances of the accident," the Ministry's press service reports.